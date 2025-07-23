Farmers market program doubles SNAP benefits for fresh produce purchases

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Farmers Market Association is helping SNAP recipients stretch their benefits further with a program that doubles their purchasing power for fresh produce.

"It's a way to help us who are desperate to try to feed ourselves," said William King, SNAP recipient at Tuesday's farmers market at the state Capitol.

• Michigan Farmers Market Association offers Double Up Food Bucks program that doubles SNAP benefits

• Recipients can get up to $40 worth of fresh produce for $20 in benefits

• Two more Capitol farmers markets with this program will be held on August 26 and September 23

The market brought together local farmers and food producers from across Michigan, offering fresh produce, baked goods, and handcrafted items. What makes this market special is its support for those receiving food assistance benefits.

"For 20 dollars maximum, you can get 40 dollars in coins to spend on food. They will double whatever you want," said William King.

I spoke with Jenny Radon, the Program Director of the Michigan Farmers Market Association, who explained how the Double Up Food Bucks program works.

"Folks can double what they pull off their bridge card to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market, and it's important to us that everyone has access to the market and everyone's dollars are spent the same here," Radon said.

The program aims to make fresh, locally grown food more accessible to everyone in the community.

"There's no reason that folks shouldn't be able to access the best quality, the best and the freshest produce directly from the farmers just because they use a benefit program," Radon said.

This was the first Michigan Farmers Market Association farmers market of the season at the Capitol. Two more farmers markets will be held at the Capitol on August 26 and September 23, with Double Up Food Bucks welcome at both events.

