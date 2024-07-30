Emily Dievendorf is one of the Democratic candidates for State Representative

Emily Dievendorf is one of the two Democratic candidates for the 77th state district race.

Having lived in the Lansing area for 18 years, Dievendorf has worked in criminal justice and civil rights advocacy before finishing their first term as state representative.

The August 6th primary is right around the corner and some Mid-Michigan residents have a decision to make. Vying for Emily Dievendorf's seat are two Republicans and another Democrat and while Dievendorf is looking to keep their seat, residents of Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties are set with contest primary.

On Monday, we will cover the contested Republican race for the primary and on Tuesday, we will cover the contested democratic slate.

Introducing State Representative Emily Dievendorf, a democratic candidate, from Lansing.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW WITH STATE REPRESENTATIVE EMILY DIEVENDORF

Interview with Emily Dievendorf

Emily Dievendorf is finishing up their first term as state representative for the residents of Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham counties.

"I've mostly been trying to ensure access to our most direct basic needs," Dievendorf said.

Before running for office, Dievendorf was a legislative aid and worked in civil rights and social justice.

"I worked on consulting on everything from immigration to racial justice to LGBT rights," Dievendorf said.

Dievendorf says some issues that they would like to build upon if elected to a second term are affordable housing, environmental justice, and criminal justice reform.

"It's important to me that our criminal justice system is one of rehabilitation, is one of reform and offers second chances," Dievendorf said.

Their message to the people in their neighborhoods:

"This is my home and I've lived in just about every part of Lansing so I will always feel great responsibility and kinship with my neighbors," Dievendorf said.

