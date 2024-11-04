Election law expert says president-elect results won't come Tuesday

Neighbors shouldn't expect presidential-elect results Tuesday night due to ensuring the correct results in close races.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson told members of the press she expects unofficial results on Wednesday.

Video shows election law expert breaking down process and the timeline for projected results.

As anyone else in our neighborhoods, Celia says she's feel anxious ahead of Tuesday's election results.

"I'm feeling nervous, yes, I am feeling nervous."

But knowing who is the president-elect might come later than expected.

"The pattern is likely to be somewhat similar to something 2020. 2020 the networks were not able to project a winner of the presidential election until Friday," Kevin Johnson said.

Election law expert Kevin Johnson follows elections and says there are seven states that could tip towards either candidate could be the determining factor.

"Arizona, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, and any one of them could turn out to be the deciding state," Johnson said.

Which means, Johnson says, to get it right, it's going to take time to count ballots for those who voted in-person and absentee.

And in Michigan, we may already have a projected timeline.

During a press conference about early IN-PERSON voting across the state, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson gave her estimated timeline of unofficial results.

"We could have results sooner than end of day on Wednesday but we're anticipating sometime between when the polls close and end of the day on Wednesday will be when we see the full unofficial results," Benson said.

Benson says factors such as last-minute absentee ballots and the closeness of races could affect the results.

"There may be recounts and other things that unfold in the days that follow that keep us in the unknown column, and so we'll see how all those things unfold," Benson said.

It's an election that goes into overtime, Johnson says.

"Sit tight this is going into overtime and we're going to get more information bit by bit by bit and watch how that information comes in," Johnson said.

Celia says she's okay with prioritizing accuracy this season around.

"As long as they need to take to make sure everything is good, I am happy with that," Celia said.

