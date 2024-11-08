Election Canvassing and Verification begins for the 2024 general election

Canvassing process begins in Ingham County for the 2024 general election.

Ingham County Board of Canvassers holds public meetings to verify and certify election results.

The board consists of two Democrats and two Republicans, ensuring bipartisan oversight.

Clerk Barb Byrum emphasizes transparency and security throughout the election process.

Public meetings will continue from November 12 through November 15.

During any election season, there is a verification process that happens after voting has finished, and that process is called canvassing and that's now underway.

The Ingham county board of canvassers began their public meetings to canvass and certify the 2024 general election on Thursday.

I talked with Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum.

"What they are looking for is for every voter that came to vote, there was a ballot that was voted. We certainly don't know how people voted but we know if people voted," Byrum said.

The county board of canvassers has two Democrats and two Republicans and is open to the public. Byrum says is to make sure our neighbors know its about transparency during any election season.

"Michigan's elections are very transparent. We have many security checks throughout the way, before the election, during and after the election," Byrum said.

Ingham county meetings to canvass and certify the election results are open to the public from 9 am to 4pm. They're set to continue November 12 through the 15th.

