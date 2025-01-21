Elected Officials discuss potential impact President's Trump first 100 days

Donald Trump officially took office for his second term on Monday.

The policies and executive orders Trump puts in place in the first 100 days could impact people in our neighborhoods.

Video shows Democratic and Republican officials tell me how the 47th president's first 100 days in office could impact our neighborhoods.

As your state capitol reporter, I found out some of our state lawmakers were going to Washington D.C to get a firsthand look at the changes to come.

"It's just really good to representing Michigan here in DC and we're thrilled to get a good president and administration," State Representative Gina Johnsen said.

State Representative Gina Johnsen represents parts of Eaton and Ionia counties tells me she hopes President Donald Trump's first 100 days in his second term will bring policies neighbors want like public safety, manufacturing.

"And in the education field as well. We got to get back to the basics. Let us get back to the basics. Please stop funding social agendas that don't help our children," Johnsen said.

But back home in our neighborhoods, the next three months evokes another response.

"I think a lot are holding their breath," Ingham County Democratic Party Chair Brian P. Jackson said.

Ingham County Democratic Party Chair Brian P. Jackson says he will watch how the first few months with President Trump in office will impact our neighbors given his record his previous term.

"Whether it is not lowering health care prices, not jobs, the investments that president Biden put in like LGR and try to pull that away and hurt our local economy with tariffs with Canada and things like that that are detrimental and we want to make sure the voters know," Jackson said.

However, both elected officials are looking for the best the next few years.

"I hear a lot of talk about thanking God, we got another chance, we have hope," Johnsen said.

"We are hoping the best for our country and hope the President and Congress will make the best decisions for all the people," Jackson said.

