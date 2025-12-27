Earned sick time, budget and education dominate stories at the State Capitol in 2025

The Michigan State Capitol has long served as a backdrop for major events in our state.

In 2025, Michigan lawmakers navigated a divided government, with a Democratic-controlled Senate and a Republican-controlled House.

Ongoing debates focused on earned sick time, minimum wage, and finalizing the state budget.

Schools faced tough decisions on accepting school safety funding amid concerns of potential litigation.

Schools across the state faced tough choices too, deciding whether to accept funding set aside for school safety while weighing the risk of possible litigation.

Both chambers adjourned for the year December 23.

