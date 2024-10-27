Early in-person voting begins in our neighborhoods

October 26th marks the first day of in-person early voting.

Early in-person voting is a new option voters approved of after the passing of Proposal 2 back in 2022.

Video shows how people in our neighborhoods are taking advantage of the new option.

Janette Patterson woke up Saturday morning with one goal.

"I wanted to vote today, the first day of early voting," Patterson said.

And she waited in line in Delta Township for 40 minutes to cast her ballot.

"But if I had to wait one hour and forty minutes, I would have did it," Patterson said.

Elsewhere, lines moved quick.

"Honestly, it's a get in and get out quicker so I don't have to wait in line on voting day," East Lansing neighbor Todd Van Dyke said.

In Meridian Township, there were voters waiting in those lines, a steady stream of neighbors coming in and out.

"Voters were lined up before we even opened the doors and the line has not stopped since," Guthrie said.

Meridian Township clerk Deborah Guthrie said she saw 475 voters by 2pm Saturday. With neighbors across some of our neighborhoods taking advantage of in-person, early voting. A new option voters passed back in 2022 with Proposal 2.

And for neighbors with absentee ballots still sitting on counters, you have time to make a plan.

"You can take your absentee ballot and you can vote it at an early voting site, you can take your absentee ballot and vote it on election day," Guthrie said.

But neighbors are sharing one message to everyone before November 5th.

"Vote. Vote. Vote and take 10 others with you to the polls," Patterson said.

