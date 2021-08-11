Detroit man charged with making threats to Whitmer, Nessel pleads guilty

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has pleaded guilty to making threats to Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel.
On May 15, 2020, Robert Sinclair Tesh, 34, was charged with False Report of Threat of Terrorism, a felony. Tesh entered a plea as charged of guilty but mentally ill before the judge.
Under a statute, the judge must be satisfied that Tesh has proven he was mentally ill at the time of the offense.
On Aug. 14, 2020, Tesh communicated through social media with an acquaintance making "credible threats" to kill the governor and attorney general. Later that day, he was arrested at his home located in the 2100 block of Jefferson in Detroit.
“The facts in this case were very disturbing," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release. "We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against public officials who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can,” said Prosecutor Worthy. “You can disagree with their positions or their methodology, but you absolutely cannot act as this defendant acted or you will be charged criminally.”
On October 5, 2021, prosecutors say Tesh will receive the following sentence:
- Five years’ probation.
- The probation shall not be shortened without receipt and consideration of a forensic psychiatric report by the sentencing court.
- He must continuously receive and participate in mental health treatment by an agency of the Department of Community Health. Any change in treatment provider must be approved by the Court. Failure to continue treatment, except by agreement with the treating agency and the sentencing court, is grounds for revocation of probation.
- A psychiatric report shall be filed with the probation officer and the sentencing court every three months during the period of probation.
- He must not own use or possess any firearms, weapons, or items resembling weapons; firearms and facsimile weapons confiscated as a part of this investigation must be surrendered to Michigan State Police.
- He must not consume any alcohol or controlled substance unless prescribed by a doctor; Must not engage in any threatening, assaultive, or abusive behavior in person, by phone, or by computer.