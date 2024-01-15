Deadline extended to apply for health insurance in 2024

The last day to apply for health insurance in 2024 is Tuesday, Jan. 16

Looking to apply for health insurance in 2024? Governor Gretchen Whitmer is reminding Michiganders that this Tuesday is the deadline.

Open enrollment for health insurance usually has a deadline of January 15th, but due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the federal government has extended the deadline by one day, to Tuesday the 16th.

Michiganders in need of health insurance can head to HealthCare.gov to select plans, prices, and benefits.

In a press release from the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Governor Gretchen Whitmer stated, "Now is the time for Michiganders to take advantage of free, local help, newly streamlined plan options, and available savings that can help lower the cost of health insurance. Our administration will continue to work with anyone to help reduce costs for Michigan families while we build a healthier Michigan where families can thrive."

For those who meet the application deadline, health insurance coverage begins on February 1st.

