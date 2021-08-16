Watch
Craig announces steps to strengthen police amid crime 'crisis'

Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who was recently cleared to return to work after fighting his own COVID-19 diagnosis, addresses the media during Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan's daily press briefing on the coronavirus, Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
James Craig
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-16 13:44:46-04

(WSYM) — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is calling for strengthening law enforcement amid what he labels a public safety "crisis."

He announced moves Monday to focus on policing while he prepares to formally run for governor.

The Republican appointed a team of sheriffs, lawmakers and a county prosecutor to recommend new laws.

Craig also says he will use his bully pulpit to bring attention to crime issues.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer later Monday will propose a plan to use federal pandemic rescue funding to boost support for police officers and curb the use of illegal guns.

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

