Court ruling might open door for bail in murder cases

File photo
Wayne County jail cell
Posted at 1:02 PM, Apr 24, 2021
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals is breaking new ground with a decision that could lead to people staying out of jail while awaiting a murder trial.

The appeals court says a restrictive state bail law conflicts with the Michigan Constitution. The court says the constitution gives judges discretion to release people on bail.

Reginald Davis is charged with first-degree murder in a drive-by shooting in Detroit. Davis was granted bail by a judge after his lawyers argued there was no physical evidence against him and that testimony from a witness was inconsistent.

Davis remains in custody because more appeals are possible.

