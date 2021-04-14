Watch
NeighborhoodsState Capitol

Actions

Court OKs law that carries more cash penalties for convicts

items.[0].image.alt
Fox 17 Archives
Court: Crime victims can collect if using sick time
Posted at 8:58 PM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 20:58:23-04

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals has turned aside the latest challenge to a state law that forces criminal defendants to pay millions of dollars a year to partially cover the costs of running local courts.

Travis Johnson claimed his constitutional rights were violated in Alpena County when he was ordered to pay $1,200.

He says it’s a conflict for a judge to oversee his case and then order financial penalties that benefit the local court when there’s a conviction.

But the appeals court ruled in a 2-1 decision last week that judges don’t personally benefit from the cash and don’t decide how it’s spent by a local government.

More than $170 million was collected statewide from 2016 through 2019.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Erica Murphy

Erica Murphy

1:21 PM, Mar 03, 2021

State Capitol

Neighborhood Reporter

Erica Murphy