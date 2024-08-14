Could your health insurance cover emergency contraception? Proposed legislation could make it happen

Senate bills 669 and 670 which would require Medicare and private health insurers to provide coverage for emergency and over-the-counter contraception.

But what impacts could it have on insurance rates and who all are bound to follow it?

Video shows advocate speaking about the impacts that it could have but also what it would look like for health insurance rates and the employers that provides them.

"There isn't an affordable access to contraception on Michigan State University campus or near by"

Julia Walters is an advocate pushing for free contraceptive care on MSU's campus.

"Since October 2023 we have distributed over 80,000 dollars worth of free emergency contraceptives," Walters said.

While she has increased the efforts, she wants to aim even bigger.

"I would love to see emergency contraception vending machines become mainstay in all communities," Walters said.

State senators push for that with Senate bills 973 and 974 which would require Medicare and private health insurers to provide coverage for emergency and over-the-counter contraception.

"What are ways we can reduce barriers and enhance accessibility but also at the same time diminish stigma certain reproductive services,"

But the state health insurance users should be wary of possible increases to health premiums as it would require all private health insurers to provide for it including community religious organizations in our neighborhoods that I reached out to like Michigan Catholic Conference and Seventh-Day Adventists.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services say that health insurers are looking at double-digit increases for 2025.

"Both medical and pharmacy costs are putting pressure having on small employer premiums."

But Walters stresses the impacts that it can have on our neighbors who need it most.

"It's important to always remember that this work should be leading with empathy you know you're dealing with people and parts of their lives that people may not you know might not feel comfortable speaking with," Walters said.

The bill has been referred to the senate committee on health policy for recommendation.

