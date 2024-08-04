Cops and Community; A way for neighbors to connect with law enforcement by playing Basketball

Michigan State PD Lieutenant Rene Gonzales says they want kids in our neighborhoods to feel good about local officers.

Bobby White, the organizer of the event, says they provided free food, prizes, and more.

Video shows kids playing basketball with law enforcement.

Local law enforcement officers teaming up and building relationships in Lansing where the Cops and Community event is bringing our neighborhoods together.

In front of the State Capitol,

"We get to meet the community," said Michigan State Police Lieutenant Rene Gonzalez.

Law enforcement officers,

"From MSP, East Lansing PD, LPD, Ingham County Sheriff's Department, MSU PD," said Gonzalez.

Play,

"Basketball," said Jordan Norton.

With people in our neighborhoods.

"I came here to see the police officer because I heard about basketball and stuff," said Jordan Norton.

Jordan Norton says basketball is his favorite sport and getting to eat cotton candy is a bonus!

"And food? I like the food, I love food," said Norton.

Free food, goodies, balloon animals, and bouncy houses filled the streets of Lansing.

Gonzalez says the event is a way to connect with the kids in our neighborhoods and show them that they're real people too.

"A lot of times kids and adults may see us in a different kind of setting so today it's just about fun," said Gonzalez.

For Cops and Community organizer Bobby White, he says his goal is encouraging events like this across the country.

"The kids can talk to the cops, play with the cops, and hopefully that leaves a lasting impression on the kids and law enforcement. That's our goal, we've been doing it since 2016 and it works. It's working," Bobby White said.

Gonzalez hopes kids in our neighborhoods take away the bigger picture.

"We hope when they leave here they feel better about us. We can help, we aren't always out to do bad things, we are here to help," said Gonzalez.

