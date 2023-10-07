Clean water filters required in schools across the state

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Senate passed a set of bills that would require schools to take action on clean drinking water.

The bills require every school to implement drinking water management plans within 15 months of the act’s passing, including installation and consistent maintenance of water bottle filling stations and faucet filters, as well as annual testing of water for lead.

To help with costs, the senate previously passed a bill that would allow a 50 million dollar budget to buy filters.

These acts are passed almost a decade after the Flint water crisis, and only one day after Governor Whitmer announced that children in the state will be required to have their blood tested for lead.

