Childcare providers talk about the childcare crisis from their perspective

Dianne Hartwell is the owner of a Lansing daycare called Little Blessing Learning Center.

"It was again my calling. It was just something I loved to do," Hartwell said.

But Hartwell says providing families a safe place for their children is becoming even more challenging.

"Staffing. Getting the right people in there," Hartwell said.

She says some struggles of running a daycare include being able hire more staff, including those who are able to work with infants and toddlers and those who can work early hours, on not-so-great pay.

Hartwell says there are childcare providers in our neighborhood doing just that.

"They just need more support," Hartwell said.

As your state capitol reporter, I heard about the childcare crisis listening to parents when working on a story on the working parent tax credit.

So I went back to the very people who can help find the solutions for childcare providers.

"Last year I was part of package to help solve those problems. This bill was related to childcare for all, essentially trying to lower barriers in terms of licensing and streamlining the processes," Lansing Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony said.

Lansing Democratic State Senator Sarah Anthony says her bill passed the Senate but it didn't pass the House so it didn't become law.

But childcare isn't a partisan issue says Jackson Republican State Representative Kathy Schmaltz.

"But what we really need look at is helping more childcare centers open, helping them do business correctly so there's more options for people," Schmaltz said.

As the conversation continued, I came to listen to Hartwell and she hopes lawmakers will too.

"I would love for them to come and talk to us personally. You'll get a whole other perspective on things," Hartwell said.

