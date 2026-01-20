Charlotte business owner navigates economic pressures

Kiesha Howe juggles multiple roles in her Charlotte community - local business owner, Rotary Club president, and mother. Like many parents, she's feeling mounting financial pressure in today's economy.

Business closure impact: Charlotte business owner Kiesha Howe closed her clothing boutique due to customers cutting back on non-essential purchases amid rising living costs.

Political solutions proposed: Republican Congressman Tom Barrett wants to expand health savings accounts to reduce healthcare costs, while Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin focuses on requiring companies receiving tax breaks to pay living wages.

Community-focused approach: Howe advocates for supporting local businesses and keeping money within the community as a way to strengthen the local economy during challenging times.



"You always have to be thinking of the next thing, how can I make money, what's my next move," Howe said.

Last year, Howe was forced to close one of her businesses, a clothing boutique, citing the impact of rising living costs on consumer spending habits.

"Definitely had an impact on my business because it's more of a want and not a need," Howe said.

Her struggle reflects a broader challenge facing neighborhoods across the region, prompting leaders in Washington to propose solutions for middle-class Americans.

Republican Congressman Tom Barrett and Democratic Senator Elissa Slotkin have each introduced separate proposals aimed at improving economic conditions for working families.

Barrett emphasized the need for bold action, saying lawmakers should "push the envelope in what we should be doing to make life better for ordinary Americans."

Barrett's plan focuses on reducing healthcare costs through measures including expanded access to health savings accounts. According to the Governor's office, medical debt is the leading cause of bankruptcy and affects more than 700,000 Michiganders.

Slotkin believes affordability begins with workforce compensation and tax policy reform.

"Frankly, it's about tax policy. If you're a big company and you're getting a bunch of tax breaks from the federal government, you should pay your people a living wage," Slotkin said.

For Howe, managing through these challenging times means maintaining hope while taking action at the community level.

"I think that's what everyone hopes for," Howe said.

She believes the solution starts with local support and community investment.

"I'm really hoping that people will have a better mindset of supporting local, shopping local and keeping our own money in our community," Howe said.

