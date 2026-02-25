Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a $645 million investment in literacy education, making it a centerpiece of her final state of the state address. The proposal comes as her office reports 61% of Michigan 3rd graders cannot read at grade level.

Whitmer proposes $645M for literacy as 61% of Michigan 3rd graders aren’t reading at grade level.

Plan focuses on early learning, proven methods, and extra support for students.

Experts say success will require time, accountability, and early reading engagement at home.

The plan would expand early learning, use proven teaching methods and offer extra help for students both inside and outside the classroom.

Whitmer said at the 2024 State of the State address:

"Let's face our literacy crisis with fierce urgency."

The investment builds on $846 million the governor's office says has already been spent on literacy initiatives statewide since 2019.

Can $645 million investment address the state's growing literacy crisis?

Tara Kildebride, an education expert at Michigan State University, said the new funding could have a significant impact.

"It could mean a lot for Michigan students."

Kildebride said the success of the investment will depend on more than just dollars.

"These things take a long time to implement well so giving them the time they need."

Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall weighed in on the proposal.

"I appreciate what the Governor's proposing on the early investments and we got to match that with some accountability."

While the state works on a long-term solution, one Mid-Michigan educator is already working to build a love of reading in young children. Katie Davis, known as the "literacy lady," specializes in early reading and writing.

"Growing and developing a love for reading and writing in a fun summer camp way."

I spoke with Katie, who said getting children interested in books is becoming more challenging. She has been hosting a literacy camp serving children in the Mid-Michigan area for 12 years now.

"I also think we can probably realistically admit that has gotten harder in the age of technology."

Her approach blends learning with play.

"Lots of reading, lots of learning, lots of play and lots of outside time as well."

For parents looking to help their children right now, Davis said starting early is key.

"Getting kids exposed to books and reading and the library the earlier the better and that is going to set them up for lifelong success and lifelong readers for sure."

Davis' literacy camp opens registration March 1. Families can visit here for dates and registration information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

