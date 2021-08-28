Bridge Card system to shut down planned for late Saturday, early Sunday

Bridge Card holders will be unable to use their cards for a short time this weekend.

The state is making upgrades to the system late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The changes will allow food and cash assistance customers to utilize a mobile app that has not previously been available.

The state is also switching to a new electronic benefits transfer provider, Fidelity Information Systems, saying the system needs to be shut down during the transition from the previous vendor.

Those with food assistance, cash assistance and Women, Infant and Children (WIC) benefits loaded on the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards will be unable to use them from 11:30 p.m. Saturday to 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Bridge Card holders will be able to use the same cards without any effect on their benefits once the shutdown is over.

