Black History Month: Sen. Sarah Anthony makes history during trailblazing career

Video gives a look inside of Sen. Sarah Anthony's journey and career.

For almost 20 years now, she's done a little bit of everything around a government.

She became the first Black woman to represent mid-Michigan in the capitol, both in the state house and now as the senate appropriations chairwoman.

She also served as the youngest Black woman to serve on a county commission in the country.

And most recently, she hit another milestone, being the first Black woman that will have her picture hung in the capital.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Working out of the Michigan State Capital is something State Senator Sarah Anthony says is an honor.

"I pinch myself every single day when I walk here. I mean, it's a privilege," Sen. Anthony said.

"I have a view of Michigan Avenue that shows the diversity of our community," Sen. Anthony said.

But she never knew her career path would lead her straight to the history books.

"Over the course of the last almost 20 years now, I've done a little bit of everything around a government," Sen. Anthony said.

"I've been a community organizer; I've worked on different campaigns," Sen. Anthony said.

"In addition to that, I worked at the Michigan College Access Network for almost 10 years," Sen. Anthony said.

She is a trailblazer.

"I served as the youngest Black woman to serve on a county commission in the country," Sen. Anthony said.

"Became the first Black woman to represent mid-Michigan in the capitol, both in the state house and now as the senate appropriations chairwoman," Sen. Anthony said.

And, the first Black female to oversee state funding.

Most recently, she hit another historic milestone, being the first Black woman to have her picture hung in the capital.

"The first and only, and it's 2024," Sen. Anthony said.

"I want little girls to come into this capitol, and to see someone who not only looks like them, but it's not afraid to again, show up as their self," Sen. Anthony said.

Just one of her many accomplishments is the CROWN Act.

A bill she first introduced in 2019, became law in 2023 and eliminates hair discrimination in Michigan

"That's something that I'm really proud of," Sen. Anthony said.

"Making sure we're not discriminating against people because of their natural hair is a small step for some, but it's really significant for a lot of people," Sen. Anthony said.

As far as what's next for Sen. Anthony, she says only god will know.

But she is content with where she is now.

"I am enjoying this job. It is a challenge. It is sometimes very stressful. But it's so rewarding," Sen. Anthony said.

"I am at peace with showing up every day and fighting for Lansing," Sen. Anthony said.

And as far as her legacy...

"Is that I was someone that created a clear path for people," Sen. Anthony said.

