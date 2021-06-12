Bipartisian legislation to lower surprise medical billing for Michiganders

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) announced on Friday that new health insurance consumer protections are now in place for Michiganders.

These protections are in place under bipartisan “surprise billing” legislation signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer last year.

“Unexpected medical bills can cause patients significant stress and confusion,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “These new consumer protections can help prevent this problem when a patient, unbeknownst to them, receives a portion of their care from a provider outside their insurer’s network, allowing patients to focus on their own health and recovery without worrying about surprises medical bills.”

“Surprise billing” occurs when someone who receives health care that is covered by the person’s health plan, but a portion of their care is rendered by an out-of-network provider.

Consumers who receive a surprise medical bill after receiving care should contact their health insurer, and if they cannot resolve the issue, contact DIFS during business hours. (Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) at 877-999-6442 or visit the DIFS website to file a complaint.

More infomation on these protections can be found here, or on DIFS' social media pages.

