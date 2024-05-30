Bill package can aid in violence prevention around Michigan

Mayor Andy Schor placed a call to action to the passing of the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Fund.

Video breaks down what the bill package is and how cities are able to get the funding.

While also looking to community efforts to prevent gun violence, Mayor Andy Schor called upon every level of government to help combat the violence in our neighborhoods, including resources offered by the White House's Office of Gun Violence Prevention following Monday's mass shooting.

“It’s time for this state to help.”

In Monday’s press conference about the Memorial Day mass shooting, Shor put a call to action to Michigan Senators to move forward with the Public Safety and Violence Prevention Fund.

Cities, counties, and townships around Michigan would receive a portion of sales tax revenue to aid in their efforts toward violence prevention.

The money will be based on the reported crimes determined from annual reports from Michigan State Police.

In comparison, Detroit faced nearly 13,000 violent crimes in 2022. While Mid-Michigan faced just over 3,000.

But not all of the money would go to bigger cities like Detroit. In fact, they plan to cap the money at 25% overall.

In the bill package, they also say that if a city or county does not improve within a certain timeframe, the money they receive will decrease.

In 2023, Schor testified for the package of bills and what he wanted for Lansing.

“We love to bring on more police officers, we want to do more with violence interruption. It’s working. I can tell you it’s working.”

Using the money from the fund, he wants to hire more police officers, add more patrols, and put people on the city cameras to monitors high impact areas.

Schor believes hiring more people to monitor the city cameras in high-impact areas will prevent crime from happening before it starts.

The mayor is talking with the White House about resources that can be brought to the city of Lansing but nothing has been finalized.

