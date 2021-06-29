Bill aims to stop the sale of Michigan Secretary of State appointments

(WXYZ) — A new bill introduced in the Michigan House of Representatives aims to stop the sales of Secretary of State Office appointments.

Related: People pushing back against appointment-only structure at Michigan Secretary of State branches

The bill, introduced by Democratic Rep. Ranjeev Puri of Canton Township, would amend the Michigan Consumer Protection Act.

Earlier this year, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that people would only be able to go to the SOS offices with appointments, keeping the system that was in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of that, appointments have been popping up for sale on social media sites like Facebook Marketplace and in Facebook groups.

