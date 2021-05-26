Bill advances in Lansing banning any requirements for COVID vaccinations in kids

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Republicans have advanced a bill that would prohibit state and local health officials from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for children under age 18.

The concept is not under consideration in the state. But GOP lawmakers say they want to be proactive.

Democrats call the bill headed to the House unnecessary and note that if the COVID-19 vaccine was added to the list of immunizations children must have to attend school, Michigan allows for exemptions.

About 58% of residents ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.