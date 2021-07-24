Watch
At least 376K COVID vaccines set to expire in four weeks

Nathan Sharkey
Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine is administered in Nashville, Tennessee.
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jul 24, 2021
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), at least 370,000 COVID vaccines are set to expire in the next four weeks.

According to MDHHS, 262,000 to 270,000 doses of J &J, 8,000 to 22,000 doses of Moderna, and 106,000 to 114,000 doses of Pfizer are set to expire in the next four weeks.

MDHHS plans on redistributing the vaccine to other states as well as large pharmacy chains within Michigan.

Some J&J vaccines have already been redistributed to Minnesota as part of this effort.

