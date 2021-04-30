Appointment-only visits to Michigan Secretary of State here to stay

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan residents who visit Secretary of State offices will always need an appointment.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said Thursday she is making permanent a change that was done to curb COVID-19. Gone for good is the pre-pandemic ability to go to a branch and wait in line. Benson calls it an "antiquated, inefficient, take-a-number system that nobody liked."

She says appointment slots will be increased by 10% in coming months with tighter scheduling, enabling the government to serve roughly 35,000 more residents a month.