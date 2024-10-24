"Any little bit helps": A proposed tax credit helps child care costs for working parents

State legislators in Michigan propose a new tax credit for working parents.

The tax credit aims to lower childcare costs for families with children aged 3 and younger.

Families could receive up to $5,500 annually per young child.

Local business owner Lynn Ross shares her struggle with high childcare costs.

Michele Strauz from United Way supports the proposal, citing the high cost burden on families.

Lynn Ross loves her children.

"I have two boys," Ross said.

And she was looking to support them with a new dream…

"I was very much trying to start a business when my children were very young," Ross said.

While pursuing that dream as the owner of Mom and Earth Kids, she needed a helping hand...

"So we had to went a visited a few different daycare locations and I could not believe the costs of childcare," Ross said.

Ross says that after searching, she was able to find an affordable option.

But not every working families in our neighborhoods is as lucky.

"In this community, families average about 14,000 dollars annually that they have to spend on childcare and we know we have about 15,000 children in this community that live just above poverty and ALICE threshold," Strauz said.

Michele Strauz with the United Way of Southeast Michigan supports a new "Working family Tax Credit" introduced by State Senate Democrats.

It would provide families with children aged 3 and younger, a monthly credit adding up to 5,500 dollars per year per young child in family.

"it's supposed to offset the costs that you may have in balancing all of your expenses as a family," Strauz said.

Something Ross agress other working families in our neighborhoods could need.

"Honestly, any little bit helps. The dynamics of families have changed over the years and I don't think everything else caught up with that," Ross said.

The tax credit, and other bill related to supporting Michigan's child care system, are heading to further discussion in committee.

