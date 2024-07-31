Angie Mathews is one of the Democratic candidates for State Representative

Angie Mathews is one of the two Democratic candidates for the 77th state district race.

Having lived and worked in the Lansing area, Mathews has worked on non-profit boards and as the chair as the Lansing Community College Board.

The August 6th primary is right around the corner and some Mid-Michigan residents have a decision to make. Vying for Emily Dievendorf's seat are two Republicans and another Democrat and while Dievendorf is looking to keep their seat, residents of Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties are set with contest primary.

On Monday, we will cover the contested Republican race for the primary and on Tuesday, we will cover the contested democratic slate.

Introducing Angie Mathews, a democratic candidate, from Lansing.

Angie Mathews is a Lansing native with a desire to represent the people of Eaton, Ingham, and Clinton counties.

"I champion the voices of those who feel less fortunate, so this work is not new to me," Mathews said.

Mathews serves as the chair of the board at Lansing Community College as a way to give back to those around her.

"Community will always come up in the conversation because that's what my heart and my passion is," Mathews said.

Mathews says that some issues the neighborhoods need to take a look at are increasing agriculture, education, and bettering community relations.

"There are pockets in the community that feel like they haven't been heard or are heard, that they are cared for and that's what I feel in representing District 77 needs to be a focus," Mathews said.

Her message to the residents in Eaton, Clinton, and Ingham counties:

"I'm talking about going where the people are, spending time where the people are and listening and truly talking with them and I just do that because that's my makeup and that's my personality."

