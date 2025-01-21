An early tax break: A new bill would give expecting mothers a tax credit

State Senator Joe Bellino introduced a bill that would give a tax break to expecting mothers as early as they reach 12 weeks.

Bellino says the bill can help with the early costs of pregnancy and having a newborn.

Advocates say the bill opens the door to anti-abortion language.

Hear from neighbors how a new bill could give them a small financial break.

Lynn Ross is a mom who supports other moms in our neighborhoods with their little ones.

"There's so much that goes into having a newborn," Ross said.

To keep kids safe and healthy,

"The lead paint checks and making sure the house is baby-proof and having a safe place for babies to sleep," Ross said.

Including both the expected and unexpected expenses,

"I gave diapers to a non-profit a few weeks ago and it was thirty-five dollars for two boxes," State Senator Joe Bellino said.

Senator Joe Bellino, who represents parts of Hillsdale, is noticing working parents struggling in his own district and wants to bring a change.

As your state capitol reporter, I covered a similar tax credit that would provide working parents with an increased tax credit.

This bill would give a credit up to 1,500 dollars for a baby that's at least 12 weeks old.

"Families of five making less than 80,000 dollars a year will do significantly well on this," Bellino said.

However, some advocates say the bills will have negative consequences.

"How this bill is worded it's actually a back door towards the ultimate anti-abortion agenda of establishing fetal personhood," said the Chief Advocacy Officer for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan.

Ashlea Phenicie, the chief advocacy officer for Planned Parenthood Advocates of Michigan, says there are other options to help expecting mothers in our neighborhoods.

"We'd love to see expanded tax credits for families raising children. We'd also love to see expanded tax credits for pregnant people but to do it this way is not about supporting families," Phenicie said.

But Ross says she believes the tax credit for expecting parents.

"That will make it much easier for a family to prepare for the baby with a little bit extra money," Ross said.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Government Operations.

