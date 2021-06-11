All Michigan households eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an extra payment in June

LANSING, MI (WXYZ) — All Michigan families eligible for food assistance benefits will receive an additional payment in June due to COVID-19. Nearly 700,000 Michigan households will benefit from this approval.

“As we continue to return to normal, it’s important to note that there are still many people who are struggling due to the global pandemic,” Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “MDHHS believes it is critically important to help people feed their families.”

According to the MDHHS, all households will receive an increase of at least $95 monthly, even if they are already receiving the maximum payment amount.

Eligible clients will see these additional food assistance benefits on their Bridge Card from June 12-22.

Below are the maximum allowable benefits for SNAP customers based on their respective household size:



- One Person: $234

- Two Persons: $430

- Three Persons: $616

- Four Persons: $782

- Five Persons: $929

- Six Persons: $1,114

- Seven Persons: $1,232

- Eight Persons: $1,408