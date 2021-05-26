Watch
AG Nessel releases statement ahead of hearing on militia extremism

David Eggert/AP
FILE - In this March 5, 2020, file photo, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel addresses the media during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Jacob Wohl, 22, and Jack Burkman, 54, two notorious conservative operatives were charged Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 with felonies in connection with false robocalls that aimed to dissuade residents in Detroit and other U.S. cities from voting by mail, Michigan's attorney general announced. (AP Photo/David Eggert, File)
Dana Nessel 2020 picture Michigan AG
Posted at 10:51 AM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 10:51:10-04

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel released a statement Wednesday morning ahead of an afternoon U.S. House hearing on the rise of militia extremism.

Nessel discussed her office's work in handling last year's alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and how Michigan was the original home of the militia movement.

“Some extremist militias are driven by white supremacist ideologies, others are inspired by far-right ideologies. Regardless of motivation, combating violence is the goal and bipartisan solutions must be achieved...

“...Legitimizing militias, combined with the toxic partisan rhetoric of today and fed by misinformation and disinformation, has led to a marked rise in militia extremism," Nessel said. "It has helped to create a climate that nurtures and fosters the deep sense of grievance that extremists hold, which often manifests in violence."

Read her full statement here.

The U.S. House hearing will be streamed here at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

6:12 PM, Apr 12, 2021

State Capitol

