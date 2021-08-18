AG Nessel reaches agreement with business over alleged COVID-19 prevention claims

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel entered into an assurance of voluntary compliance (AVC) with a business after the owner, on a TV show, allegedly made misleading claims about a product’s ability to prevent COVID-19.

Back in May, Nessel’s office sent a notice of intended action to Stephanie Davison, owner of Skin Envy, LLC.

Davison operates non-surgical weight-loss centers in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo and was also on the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiancé,” according to a news release Wednesday.

Nessel’s office received a complaint after Davison appeared on a local West Michigan lifestyle show to promote Skin Envy’s ipamorelin/sermeorelin injections.

During the program, Davison suggested the injections prevent COVID-19, saying she never got sick with the virus and that “I have had people tell me in the medical field that it is probably due to” the injections.

She encouraged consumers to purchase the injections “if you’re scared” of getting COVID-19, adding there aren’t “any studies.”

Her website also said sermorelin “strengthens the immune system” but didn’t mention any potential side effects.

Since issuing its notice, Nessel’s office has been reviewing ways Davison can resolve concerns about her business practices.

Davison signed the AVC last week, agreeing to:

Public retraction on Davison’s Instagram account for 30 days

Add language to the Skin Envy website warning customers of potential injection side effects

Payment of $4,000 to the department as contribution for investigation costs

“I am pleased to see Ms. Davison take responsibility in this matter, and it is my hope it can serve as a reminder that my office takes misleading and false claims related to consumer products very seriously,” Nessel said.

Davison posted the following statement on her Instagram page: