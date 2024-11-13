Advocates rally for Second Look Sentencing bill package at State Capitol

Michigan advocates rally for the passage of the Second Look Sentencing Act at the State Capitol.

The act would reconsider sentences for eligible prisoners who have served at least 10 years, excluding mass shooters.

Advocates, including formerly incarcerated individuals, emphasize the importance of redemption and second chances.

Opponents, such as Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, argue the legislation overlooks victims.

The bill still needs to pass through committee stages in both the house and senate before reaching the governor.

"I served a total of 29 years in prison, myself,"

After almost three decades behind bars, Adam Grant is back in society and pushing for change.

"We help people navigate the parole systems with people have that lived experience while navigating it themselves," Grant said.

The executive director of Brighter Now helps give people who are serving long sentences in prison a second chance at redemption.

"I believe there is something to be said about giving people a second look, giving people an opportunity to redeem themselves through their actions," Grant said.

And that is why Grant along with several other came to the state capitol on Tuesday to advocate for the passage of the second look sentencing act.

The act would reconsider the sentences of eligible prisoners who have served at least 10 years of their sentence. Any crime except a mass shooting offense would be eligible.

But there are those opposed to that call for change.

"It does come down to accountability and the minimal sentence is the minimal sentence and the max is the max,"

Ingham county prosecutor John Dewane told me that when it comes to legislation like second look, it forgets about the victims impacted.

"After doing this for 23 years, I feel like we're ignoring victims and providing for more availability to incarcerated people and I feel sometimes we forget the victims that we serve," Dewane said.

Grant tells me after serving his time, he still thinks about the people he impacted.

"I wanted to apologize but I knew that could somehow further victimize them so every single day I apologize through my actions," Dewane said.

A call he hopes echoes through the capitol.

The bill still needs to go through committee in the House and the Senate before it heads to the Governor's desk.

