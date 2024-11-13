A PUSH FOR CHANGE: Michigan tenants pressure legislators to pass renter's rights bills

LANSING, Mich. — (WSYM) Renters from around the state of Michigan came together Wednesday to demand action from state legislators as they enter the lame-duck session.

Focused on renter's rights, more than 150 Michiganders fought for what they say is the last chance for state leaders to help lower costs for renters.

Members of the Rent is Too Damn High group say they want to prevent discrimination based on income, make application and late fees lower, and make the entire rental process more transparent.

"I'm just really hopeful that they see all of the folks that showed up here today that made their voice heard, that they want to have these bills passed so that they can, again, take back some control over their income", said Khadja Erickson, a member of the Rent is Too Damn High group.

Michigan tenants say they are fighting for 9 renter's rights bills to be passed before power shifts to a Republican legislature in January.

Republican Representative Andrew Fink said he agrees that something needs to be done about rent prices, but he also believes most landlords have good intentions.

"Small business owners owning one, three, five rentals, and they're just trying to help their community out by providing good, safe places for families to live in. What I think we need to be focused on is increasing housing supply. The only real way to do that is to bring down the cost of materials and especially to bring down the regulatory burdens that people face in building additional housing", said Fink.

Members of the Rent is Too Damn High group said they have one top priority: for Governor Gretchen Whitmer to pass and sign these nine bills before the end of the year.

