A plea to living donors: New bill could reduce the financial burden of living organ donation

House Bill 4361 will create a one-time tax credit for live organ donor expenses, up to 10,000 dollars.

According to Gift of Life Michigan, over 2000 people are waiting for a kidney, and 200 are waiting for a liver—both of which our neighbors could give right now.

Video shows the impacts that the legislation could have on people donating and the lives that could be saved.

In hospitals, some nurses know the end of one life can mean the saving of another.

"Being able to see firsthand the impacts that that has on even just the donor's family."

Seeing the power of organ donation led neuro-intensive nurse Malinda Herrera to the decision just one year ago.

"I had the opportunity to be a living liver donor," Herrera said.

But she is just one when many more are needed.

Advocates say that organ donors, especially living ones, are in dire need in our neighborhoods.

According to Gift of Life Michigan, about 2000 people in our state are waiting for a kidney, and 200 are waiting for a liver—both of which our neighbors can donate now.

But advocates also know -- it's never as easy as it sounds.

"You need time off work, child care if necessary and someone to be your caregiver after surgery," Herrera said.

And that's what the state legislator wants to change with the live organ donation tax credit.

It would provide 10,000 dollars to cover the associated expenses.

"Family members are asked, members of the community are asked to really make this sacrifice."

Patrick Wells-O'Brien with Gift of Life says this bill would give those who may be willing an easier chance to make the decision.

"Expenses related to being a hero as a living organ donor," Wells-O'Brien said.

Being a hero. Something Herrera encourages others to consider as well...

"Given the ability to step in and give a gift that could ultimately save another human's life, it is absolutely gratifying," Herrera said.

