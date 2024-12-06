A new law requires drivers to give snowplows 200 feet of space

New law says drivers must maintain at least 200 feet distance behind a snowplow and 20 feet at intersections.

It also says drivers need to be cautious of road conditions and allow for extra time and space.

Snowplows have limited sight, so staying safe benefits both drivers and plow operators.

Violating the new law can result in a $100 fine.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

"It's just going as slow as you can. Even if you have four-wheel drive breaks, it works for everyone. Just going slow and being mindful of other people,"

It's advice neighbor Steven Milks has for people in our neighborhoods driving on the roads.

And being mindful of the people treating it is just as important.

"Give us room to groom,"

It's a saying Michigan Department Of Transportation's Aaron Jenkins says neighbors need to keep in mind this winter season.

"When a snowplow is operating, you need to be at least 200 feet behind that. You are allowed to pass but just be careful when you do something like that," Jenkins said.

You might ask: how much is 200 feet? I went to a stop sign nearby to measure it out but according to MDOT, it's about 12 cars long.

"And if those plows are at an intersection, you need to make sure you give them 20 feet," Jenkins said.

The new law also requires drivers to be mindful of road conditions and give yourself extra time and space.

But it's necessary Jenkins tells me, for their safety and your own.

"The snowplows have limited sight. They are higher up and everything and they can't always see you. So you want to make sure you stay safe. Not only keeping yourself safe but them too," Jenkins said.

And Milks agrees.

"They're doing a great job. I appreciate what they are doing and if the laws help to get the job done quicker then I think it's wonderful," Milks said.

Violating the law could result in a hundred-dollar fine.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook