A look into the impact of the MI Healthy Climate Corps after its first cohort

$14 million was allocated to the MI Healthy Climate Plan and its programming.

Charlotte from East Lansing engages with schools to promote environmental awareness.

The story highlights how neighbors are working with local communities toward climate initiatives.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact-checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Charlotte Nana Mayworm is building a vision for our mid-Michigan neighborhoods.

But it was what she saw in Nagasaki, Japan that put her mission in motion.

"I have seen kids have to leave PE class on a stretcher due to heatstroke," Mayworm said.

And she said it's not due to their health but their environment.

"I really think that climate change and the rising temperatures every year have the ability to negatively impact students' well-being and their ability to learn," Mayworm said.

She brought those concerns back home hoping to help our students be at their best.

She joined the Michigan Healthy Climate Corps, which is working on an eight-month program that gives 31 members a chance to focus on projects they're passionate about to help people in the community.

"The program is designed to really be kickstarted by the Climate Corps members or really progressed by the Climate Corps members. The goal is to have them continue on past the Climate Corps service time and we've seen that happen time and time again," Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's Senior Climate Action Officer Jordan Powers said.

As your state capitol reporter, I found out it took $14.1 million to implement the state project. I also know that as we approach budget season lowering government spending is a goal of Republican Speaker of the House Matt Hall.

On this program, House Appropriations Chair Representative Ann Bollin said "Since Governor Whitmer took office, Michigan’s budget and the size of state government have grown at an unsustainable rate. Taxpayers deserve a government that focuses on essential services, not an ever-expanding bureaucracy. As we work on the 2025 budget, I’ll be taking a hard look at the numerous new programs the governor has added — including the Michigan Healthy Climate Corps — to ensure we’re prioritizing responsible spending and real results for the people of Michigan.”

But Mayworm believes climate action should be continued to protect children and our neighborhoods.

"I really think that proactive action towards our sustainability projects in school communities in Michigan will be key to securing the safety and wellbeing of our kids there," Mayworm said.

The corps' second cohort will end its term in October.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook