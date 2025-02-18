A Charlotte diner wants to still stand strong after Supreme Court rules take effect

My Place Diner in Charlotte has served the community for over 50 years.

Owner Debbie Heinze fears new laws increasing the minimum wage and requiring earned sick time could force her to shut down.

The laws, taking effect Friday, will phase out the tipped wage credit system and raise wages for restaurant workers.

Heinze may have to raise menu prices to offset costs.

Despite the challenges, Heinze is committed to serving the community but hopes lawmakers reconsider the new laws.

A warm cup of coffee and a daily ritual.

"Well, we don't really want to brag about it because we still want to come on in," Charlotte neighbor Denise said.

Every day at about noon, you'll find neighbors Virginia, Denise, Kevin, and Bob at My Place diner in Charlotte.

"A lot of us don't have a lot of people at home so we come in here and talk about everything," Denise said.

Talk and eat.

"And get a home-cooked meal like grandma used to make," Charlotte neighbor Kevin said.

Owner Debbie Heinze continues to keep My Place, standing in the Charlotte community for over 50 years but come Friday, the legacy could be in danger.

"These are things that because I am such a small restaurant are going to put a huge impact on me and it could, reality is, it could mean that I'll eventually have to shut down because of it," Owner Debbie Heinze said.

Since July, I've heard from neighbors from all over the state about how the minimum wage and earned sick time laws could impact restaurants, small businesses and workers.

On Friday, the minimum wage will increase by 1.98 dollars, including restaurant workers, slowly phasing out the tipped wage credit system. Workers will also receive earned sick time, leading businesses to make some adjustments.

"The other thing I would have to do is up prices," Heinze said.

Seven-dollar hamburger, four-dollar egg and toast. Heinze says she'd have to raise the price at least a dollar, a difficult decision knowing her crowd of regulars.

"So they can come here and they can socialize and I know they're eating for today," Heinze said.

Heinze tells me she'll continue to serve the community as long as she can but still hopes lawmakers can make changes to the upcoming laws.

"We need to stop and think before you do something that you are not aware of it," Heinze said.

Building community over a meal.

"It's like a big family," Denise said.

