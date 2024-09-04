A $100,000 Pitch competition could help local startups in our neighborhoods

PitchMI is a pitch competition held by the Michigan Growth Office will give state-based startups the chance to grow within Michigan.

The Lansing Area Economic Partnership helps startups with their ideas and helps them grow into a standing business in the state.

Video shows startup owners speaking about how important it is to get a chance and why the state is focusing on the small business.

"Having more support for your local communities and able to get projects done is huge."

Michigan became a great starting point for MotMot's CEO and COO Elliot Smith and Kevin Miceli to start their company.

"The history of Michigan, the Flint water crisis is a huge driver," Miceli said.

Where they have seen problems with waterways in the past, and where can find solutions.

"The goal is to put a robot in municipalities, in the city's water mains to see problems before they actually occur," Miceli said.

An idea started with a dream…

Getting their start in the Lansing Regional SmartZone, over in East Lansing, from the Lansing Area Economic Partnership has helped them grow into the business they have today.

"We were able to capture 8 cities. 7 of them are in Michigan for a pilot program," Smith said.

Starting at home is the name of the game and Michigan's Growth Office sees the potential with their innovation pitch competition.

Julia Rapaport, Director of Public Engagement with Michigan Growth Office says PitchMI will give one business $100,000 to create and develop an innovation that will better Michigan's transportation system.

"We're hoping to bring some exposure to Michigan companies and startups as well as make a direct investment to help make a difference and help those businesses scale and grow right here in the state," Rapaport said.

To provide jobs, to provide growth to the state. Something Smith says Mid-Michigan has many opportunities to provide and is waiting for one lucky person to take a chance.

"The Lansing area is an incredible hotbed for startups, for technology growing, and is great place to start and grow. I think do it, do the idea, and tap into the community," Miceli said.

According to The Lansing Regional SmartZone website, the hub fosters the creation, attraction, and retention of technology-based businesses, jobs, and investment within the Greater Lansing Region.

PITCHMI applications are open until September 16th and invited applicants will pitch in Detroit on October 24th.

