3rd grade reading score trending downwards, report says

New state numbers show declining test scores for some mid-Michigan students.

Video show reading experts breaking down how parents can try to reverse that trend.

"Literacy underskirts everything."

Dr. Patricia Edwards, an early education professor at Michigan State University, says the skill is the basis of everything children learn in school.

"Literacy is the bully in curriculum," Dr. Edwards said.

When a child is behind on reading, it can lead to issues, she says. And in a recent report from the state, some Mid-Michigan 3rd graders are falling behind.

"Some kids don't get that kind of literacy coddling they're supposed to get," Dr. Edwards said.

It shows that 40.9% of students statewide reach proficiency, and students in Ingham at 40.5%, and Ionia at 35% overall.

"Sometimes those children can have issues."

Dr. Edwards says that this can stem from various jumping-off points that students may be missing, including some kids in mid-Michigan not going to kindergarten.

"So if they don't go to kindergarten or they don't go to a great preschool, they start on uneven playing grounds," Dr. Edwards said.

An issue that the Capital Area District Library is working with families to support.

"We want to give our children every opportunity to become effective readers," Roussau said.

The library provides our neighbors with group storytime meets, hand-picked books for their children, and storybook walks around the neighborhoods to involve fun ways to learn to read, something Dr. Edwards agrees is fundamental in getting those scores up.

"When children are read to, they have a better standing in school," Dr. Edwards said.

The M-STEP report records test scores from the 2023-2024 school year.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about the State Capitol, go to the State Capitol neighborhood page on our website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook