350,000 Michigan families to receive additional food assistance

State of Michigan Department of Health and Human Services
Posted at 6:28 AM, Apr 23, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — 350,000 families in Michigan will have access to more food assistance in the coming days, the Michigan Department of Health and Human services announced.

The State says the measure was approved back in March 2020 and has been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service for an April 2021 extension.

We’re told those eligible will receive additional benefits on their Bridge Card between April 24 and May 4.

“Michigan will recover from the pandemic as more people received the safe and effective vaccine,” says Elizabeth Hertel, director of MDHHS. “In the meantime, MDHHS will continue to help families affected by the pandemic put food on the table.”

The MDHHS adds that re-application is not necessary to receive benefits.

