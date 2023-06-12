2 Michigan mayors selected to serve on US Conference of Mayors Advisory Board

LANSING, Mich. — City of Lansing Mayor Andy Schor and City of Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud have been selected to serve on the Advisory Board of the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM).

The two Michigan mayors are a part of a group of eight mayors from across the U.S. that have been newly selected to serve on the board, including:



Long Beach, CA Mayor Rex Richardson

Los Angeles, CA Mayor Karen Bass

Waterloo, IA Mayor Quentin Hart

Fort Worth, TX Mayor Mattie Parker

Arlington, TX Mayor Jim Ross

Providence, RI Mayor Brett Smiley

Allentown, PA Mayor Matt Tuerk

USCM is an organization that works directly with the president and Congress to address the needs of cities all over the U.S. It is the official non-partisan organization of over 1,400 cities with populations of 30,000 or more.

In the past, Schor has served as the co-chair of the Mayors & Universities Task Force in the conference.

“It is a great honor to be chosen by fellow mayors in cities, small, midsize and large, to serve on the advisory board for the US Conference of Mayors. I look forward to working with the conference leadership as we grow all of America’s cities. Once again, Lansing‘s time is now, and we get to share that with the rest of the nation,” Schor said in a press statement.

The Advisory Board Members were elected as part of the USCM’s new leadership team at a business meeting of the conference, which also marked the close of the organization’s 91st annual meeting. More than 300 mayors from across America gathered in Columbus, Ohio, for the weekend’s session.

“I’m humbled to have the confidence of my peers to serve in this role, and to represent Dearborn in important efforts to strengthen American cities. I look forward to working alongside the conference officials and staff to improve lives and elevate the importance of local perspectives in the policy arena,” said Hammoud in a press statement.

Mayors appointed serve within USCM throughout the tenure of their seat as mayor. To view the full list of positions and more information on USCM, click here.

