2.6 million Michiganders could be impacted by potential Medicaid cuts, report says

LANSING, Mich. — According to Democratic state lawmakers and the Senate public health committee, potential Medicaid cuts would cause an estimated 500,000 Michiganders to lose their health coverage.

• A joint meeting was held Tuesday at the State Capitol to discuss the impact of proposed Medicaid cuts.

• Democratic lawmakers say 2.6 million Michigan residents could be affected by the potential changes.

• Republicans have questioned the accuracy of the report's conclusions about coverage losses.

Medicaid is public health insurance for people living with disabilities or who have a lower income.

Democratic State Senator Sylvia Santana explained how the proposed cuts could impact Michigan residents.

"Impacts families, people with disabilities and a significant portion of our children in the state," Santana said.

On the other side, Republican State Senator Jim Runestad took issue with the report.

"The idea that every single one of these is going to be broomed gone...the system that's the kind of thing that's wrong with this budget," Runestad said.

