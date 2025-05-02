Outgoing MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller gives statement on departure from MSU

Fox 47

On Friday, MSU Athletic Director Alan Haller released a statement on his impending departure from the university.

In his statement Haller detailed that throughout his career he was guided by " — a commitment to protect students and uphold the best interests of the University. At times, those decisions have not aligned with individuals in positions of significant influence."

Haller said he was sad to leave MSU but added he was proud of the work accomplished while there.

"I am proud of my record and the lasting impact of my work," Haller

said.

Haller also touted his many years of service to the Spartan community and what serving as the Athletic Director meant to him.

"Serving as Vice President and Director of Athletics at Michigan State University has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For 32 years, I have been a Spartan- first as a student-athlete in track and football, then as a police officer, and later in various leadership roles within the Spartan Athletics," Haller said.

Haller also thanked student-athletes and his colleagues.

"I remain a proud Spartan. Goodbye Michigan State," Haller said.

Haller was named the school's athletic director in September 2021. Haller's last day will be May 11.

MSU says Deputy Athletic Director Jennifer Smith and Men's Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo will serve as co-interim Athletic Directors while the university searches for a permanent replacement.