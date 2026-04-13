EAST LANSING, Mich. — A little more than a month after the death of Buckshot, the fourth Zeke the Wonderdog at MSU, a new furry friend is ready to take the field.

Cindy Lou has been introduced as the newest Zeke the Wonderdog, taking over the beloved role following the death of the previous dog, Buckshot.

Caretaker Jim Foley says Cindy Lou is no stranger to the spotlight, having already performed for six years at NFL games and during MSU basketball games at the Breslin Center.

Cindy Lou will make her official Spartan Stadium debut as Zeke V on April 18 during the MSU football Spring Showcase.

WATCH: Zeke the Wonderdog V is getting ready for their Spartan Stadium debut this weekend

Zeke the Wonderdog V is getting ready for their Spartan Stadium debut this weekend

Jim Foley, the caretaker for Zeke the Wonderdog since 2001, introduced us to Cindy Lou on the lawn of the Michigan State Capitol. Cindy Lou is the first female Zeke the Wonderdog.

Foley brought the tradition back in 2001 when Zeke II debuted in Spartan Stadium, following his time working with a Frisbee dog show in the NFL.

"I had seen Zeke the Wonderdog when I was in my youth. And they hadn't had a Zeke in a long time," Foley said.

Now, three generations later, Cindy Lou is donning the green-and-white bandana and is ready to chase Frisbees in Spartan Stadium this fall. Foley said she is no stranger to the spotlight.

"She's been performing for six years in the NFL. She's done a lot of Michigan State basketball games, on the court in the Breslin. She was on the field one time for the band, only," Foley said.

The impact of Zeke the Wonderdog was clear at the Capitol, where fans like Brein Bogan stopped by to take pictures and throw Frisbees.

"Going to all the games and seeing Zeke around on campus, it just kind of lightens everybody's mood. It's kind of like seeing Sparty around. It just really reminds you why you're a Spartan, and why you chose MSU and such a lively, lovely community," Bogan said.

Foley said Zeke is a representative for the good in the Spartan community.

"He's the goodwill ambassador. We need more goodwill in this world. He's not a mascot. He's a goodwill ambassador. He crosses boundaries. People love him. Kids love him. Even Michigan people love him!" Foley said.

Cindy Lou will make her Spartan Stadium debut as Zeke V on April 18 during the MSU football Spring Showcase.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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