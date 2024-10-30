YOUR VOTE: What are MSU student voters' top issues in this election?

We're less than a week away from the November election, and young voters could play an important role in deciding who wins the White House.

Wednesday, I spoke with students at Michigan State University about their top issues in this election.

Video shows student voters sharing what issues matter most to them as they cast their ballots this November.

We're closing in on Election Day, and young voters here in our neighborhoods could be an important piece in deciding who will be the next President.

As we get closer to the big day, I'm here on MSU's campus asking "Your Vote: What issues are most important?"

"It's very important that we vote right now," Kaleb Williams said.

Students heading to and from class on campus took time to share their top issues with me on Wednesday.

An issue written down the most? Reproductive rights.

"I just think it's important that women have rights to their bodies and it's an open choice with what they want to do," Emily Horton said.

"That affects me, that affects my friends and family," Allison Garpow said. "Like that is just something that I am not comfortable with, and I definitely think it needs to be a resolved issue."

Others, like Tommy Cooper, mentioned food safety as their top issue this November.

"Our health matters," Cooper said. "Because if we're healthy we can be strong and benefit and grow within society and help bring that up."

Others mentioned national security.

"Keeping the people in our country safe would be most important in my mind right now," Joseph Terry III said.

For some, this election is a policy-driven vote. But some voters I spoke with Wednesday, like Nick Patteri say they'll have a different focus in mind as they cast their ballot.

"The biggest issue I'm seeing right now is we've got to vote for the person with the best character right now" Patteri said. "If you're voting for policy I get it, but I'm really worried about the direction of our country."

Some voters on campus had already voted as part of the City's early voting or voted by mail, and according to data from the state of Michigan, East Lansing has seen more than one-third of their registered voters cast a ballot already.

