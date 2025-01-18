Young gymnasts head to the Breslin Center to watch first-ever MSU Gymnastics meet at the venue

Friday, MSU Gymnastics hosted rival Michigan for the first-ever gymnastics meet at the Breslin Center.

Young gymnasts, like Luna, made there way to see the team compete, and say its an opportunity to see where the sport can get them.

Video shows thoughts from families outside the Breslin on Friday night.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU Neighborhood Reporter Colin Jankowski. It's common to see fans going into the Breslin Center this time of year. But Friday, for the first time, fans came to see the gymnastics team compete here. And I talked with a family who told me they think their daughter, who is in gymnastics, will be inspired by what they see inside.

"This is pretty cool," Brooke Locher said.

The home to MSU Basketball since 1989, the Breslin Center welcomed a new crowd Friday night, as MSU Gymnastics hosted rival Michigan. It's the first time MSU gymnasts have competed at the Breslin Center.

"She's in gymnastics herself, too," David Alexa said.

David Alexa and his aspiring gymnast Luna say it's a special opportunity for gymnasts like Luna to see where the sport can get them.

"I think it's really important that she sees people who are focused and motivated and are student-athletes," David said. "And, what's possible if she sticks with it."

David tells me Luna had the opportunity to catch the team once in Jenison Field House, but getting the opportunity and to see the team on a bigger stage is exciting, and Luna says she already has big hopes for her future gymnast career.

"Do you want to hopefully compete here at the Breslin one day," I asked.

"Yeah," Luna said.

