Young fans find inspiration at MSU's 'Meet the Spartans' event in East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. — MSU football's Meet the Spartans event returned to the month of August for the first time since 2019, giving fans the opportunity to meet their favorite players at Spartan Stadium.

Fans traveled from across Mid-Michigan and beyond to meet MSU football players and get autographs.

Young athletes like Frankie and Charlie Spadafore from Lansing found inspiration from players like quarterback Aidan Chiles.

Families lined up Thursday for autographs from players, and photos with Coach Smith, Zeke the Wonderdog, and Sparty.

When asked who they were most excited to see, many young fans had a quick answer.

"Aidan Chiles," one enthusiastic fan said.

Some attendees made significant journeys to attend, traveling from as far as Gaylord, Michigan.

For aspiring athletes like Frankie and Charlie Spadafore from Lansing, the event provided an opportunity to meet players who directly inspire their own athletic pursuits.

"Aidan Chiles inspires me to play quarterback, and to play for Michigan State at quarterback," Charlie Spadafore said.

Their parents view the event as a way to introduce their children to a family tradition of Spartan fandom.

"I grew up coming to this stadium as a little guy, and, you know, we still come to these games. My family does, every home game. We still have our season tickets from way back in the 50s. We continue to come and show them the ropes of how to be a Spartan," their father said.

Frankie and Charlie say they hope to be in those same seats as the Spartan players one day, returning the favor and continuing to inspire more athletes for years to come.

