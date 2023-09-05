Word of the day: Improvement following Spartans opener heading into week two

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker was pleased with the way his team responded in the second half of the Spartans 31-7 win over Central Michigan University on Friday night. After a slow start for MSU, they scored 28 unanswered points. As Michigan State gears up for week two Tucker wants to see improvement in all facets of the game.

"We have to continue along that line of staying healthy, getting guys better and that'll give us the best chance," Tucker said.

