With MSU basketball in Chicago, many Spartans fans gather at Tin Lizzie

Michigan State's home away from home has been Chicago of late. The last time the Spartans were in the Windy City they won the Big Ten Tournament Championship in 2019. There are a couple of places where Spartan fans are welcome with open arms.

Welcome to Tin Lizzie, a place where Spartan fans can rejoice. It's been an MSU bar for over 30 years. With green and white everywhere it's a home away from home.

While Michigan State lost today anytime the Spartans are in action, you'll find it there.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook